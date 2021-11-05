N.B. man dies after ATV crash

HALIFAX -

A 41-year-old man from Caraquet, N.B. has died after an all-terrain-vehicle crash

Police say they and paramedics responded to a report of an ATV crash on Thursday morning at seven o'clock. Members of Caraquet RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the crash on a trail near Rue De l'Église in Caraquet.

"The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree," the RCMP said in a news release. "The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital and later died as a result of his injuries."

Police say the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.