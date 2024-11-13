N.B. man dies after ATV rolls off trail in Bulls Creek

A 53-year-old man has died after his all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rolled off a trail in Bulls Creek, N.B.

Western Valley Region RCMP, along with firefighters, responded to the ATV crash on a trail off of Sigahaw Cove Road just before 9 a.m. Monday.

The driver and sole occupant of the ATV – a man from Bulls Creek – died at the scene, according to an RCMP news release.

Police believe the crash happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which flipped over.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.