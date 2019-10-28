HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man has died after his all-terrain vehicle crashed in Oromocto.

The RCMP responded to the scene along Broad Road around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say it appears the driver lost control of the ATV and struck a utility pole.

The 21-year-old man from Oromocto First Nation died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police say the man wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The investigation is ongoing.