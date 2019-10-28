N.B. man dies after ATV strikes utility pole in Oromocto
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 1:10PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man has died after his all-terrain vehicle crashed in Oromocto.
The RCMP responded to the scene along Broad Road around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police say it appears the driver lost control of the ATV and struck a utility pole.
The 21-year-old man from Oromocto First Nation died at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police say the man wasn’t wearing a helmet.
The investigation is ongoing.