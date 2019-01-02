

CTV Atlantic





A 60-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Tremblay, N.B. on New Year’s Eve.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Route 315 shortly after 11 p.m. Monday.

Police believe the man had been walking along the road towards his home when he was struck by an oncoming car.

The man died at the scene.

The driver of the car wasn’t injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. There is no word on possible charges at this time.