

CTV Atlantic





A 64-year-old man has died after his vehicle left the highway near Salisbury, N.B.

The RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around noon Tuesday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a car had smashed through the guardrail near the commercial vehicle scales, and then flipped over down a steep embankment.

The driver died at the scene. Police say he was from Petitcodiac, N.B. He was the only person inside the vehicle at the time.

Police are still trying to determine how long the car had been at the scene before being discovered.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.