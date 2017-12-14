Featured
N.B. man dies after car leaves road, strikes pole in Scotch Lake
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 11:44AM AST
A 63-year-old man has died after his car left the road and struck a pole in Scotch Lake, N.B.
West District RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Scotch Lake Road shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the Springfield, N.B. man died at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say slippery road conditions may have been a contributing factor.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.