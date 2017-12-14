

CTV Atlantic





A 63-year-old man has died after his car left the road and struck a pole in Scotch Lake, N.B.

West District RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Scotch Lake Road shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the Springfield, N.B. man died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say slippery road conditions may have been a contributing factor.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.