A 66-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Sussex Corner, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 1 shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say it appears the car was travelling east when it slid into the median and rolled several times.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. Police say he was from Indian Mountain, N.B.

A passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.