ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. man dies after vehicles crashes, catches fire: RCMP

    rcmp
    Share

    The New Brunswick RCMP says a 34-year-old man from Rusagonis died following a single-vehicle crash near New Market last week.

    Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2 around 8 a.m. on May 27.

    The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

    Police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle before it crashed and caught fire.

    The RCMP says a collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office also attended the scene.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drake takes down Kendrick Lamar diss tracks on Instagram

    Drake is pulling back on his beef with Kendrick Lamar. After weeks of relative silence in one of rap's most captivating diss battles, Toronto's biggest rap star quietly removed three tracks from his social media that had stoked the flames of conflict.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News