N.B. man dies after vehicles crashes, catches fire: RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP says a 34-year-old man from Rusagonis died following a single-vehicle crash near New Market last week.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2 around 8 a.m. on May 27.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle before it crashed and caught fire.

The RCMP says a collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office also attended the scene.

