N.B. man dies following single snowmobile collision in Tobique Narrows

A Quispamsis, N.B., man has died following a single snowmobile collision in Tobique Narrows, N.B., Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a single snowmobile collision on a trail near Highway 105.

According to police, the collision is believed to have happened when the driver of the snowmobile lost control and collided with a tree.

Police say the 48-year-old driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine his exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.