N.B. man dies following single-vehicle crash; police believe alcohol may have been a factor

A 19-year-old New Brunswick man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape, N.B.

Shediac RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a crash on Route 134 at approximately 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, three people were in the car at the time of the crash.

A 19-year-old man from Adamsville, N.B., who was a passenger, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

An 18-year-old man from Kent County, N.B., also a passenger, was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Kent County, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police say alcohol may have been a contributing factor.