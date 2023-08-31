N.B. man dies following two-vehicle collision in Second North River

A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Second North River, N.B.

Officers responded to a report of a collision between a pickup truck and a car on Homestead Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they believe the crash happened when the car, which was travelling westbound, crossed the centerline during a heavy rainstorm and collided with an eastbound pickup truck.

Both drivers were taken to hospital and police say neither car had passengers inside.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to a Thursday news release.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old man from The Glades, N.B., later died in hospital from his injuries.

The New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation, which police say is ongoing.

