

CTV Atlantic





A 59-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle collision in Irishtown, N.B. last week.

Police responded to the collision on Cape Breton Road around 7 p.m. on May 14.

Police say an eastbound SUV was attempting to turn into a residential driveway when it crossed the path of a westbound motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the Shediac River, N.B. man remained in hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries Wednesday.

The driver of the SUV was ticketed for failing to yield to an oncoming vehicle.