A 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Drummond, N.B.

RCMP says members of the Grand Falls Police Force attempted to stop a vehicle, which then fled from police into a New Brunswick RCMP jurisdiction.

Shortly after, the vehicle lost control and went into a ditch on Route 108.

RCMP says its members stopped and administered first aid before paramedics arrived.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, from Grand Falls, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The passenger was transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled to determine the driver's exact cause of death.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.