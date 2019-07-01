A 61-year-old man from Wards Creek, N.B. died in a two-vehicle northwest of Moncton on Sunday.

Riverview RCMP say they responded to a report of a head-on collision on Route 126 in Gallagher Ridge, N.B. at around 4:30 p.m.

“The driver of one vehicle died at the scene,” the RCMP said in a news release. “The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were alone in their vehicles at the time of the crash.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.