N.B. man dies in single-car crash
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 2:14PM ADT
A single-vehicle crash on the Post Road in Rusagonis, N.B., has claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.
Mounties say they responded to the crash shortly after midnight Monday morning.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries, the RCMP said in a news release.
The investigation is not complete, but early indications are that the car left the road and struck a tree.