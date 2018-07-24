

CTV Atlantic





A single-vehicle crash on the Post Road in Rusagonis, N.B., has claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.

Mounties say they responded to the crash shortly after midnight Monday morning.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries, the RCMP said in a news release.

The investigation is not complete, but early indications are that the car left the road and struck a tree.