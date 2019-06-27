Featured
N.B. man dies in single-vehicle crash
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 8:40PM ADT
An 18-year-old man from Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël, N.B., has died after a single-vehicle crash on the outskirts of the community.
Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Route 305 at 6:30 Thursday morning.
Police say the vehicle had left the road and rolled over.
“An 18-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle, and died as a result of his injuries,” the RCMP said in a news release. “An 18-year-old woman was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.”
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.