An 18-year-old man from Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël, N.B., has died after a single-vehicle crash on the outskirts of the community.

Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Route 305 at 6:30 Thursday morning.

Police say the vehicle had left the road and rolled over.

“An 18-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle, and died as a result of his injuries,” the RCMP said in a news release. “An 18-year-old woman was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.