N.B. man faces charges after drugs, shotgun seized from home: RCMP

A 33-year-old man from Woodstock, N.B., is facing charges after police seized drugs and multiple weapons from a home in the community.

On Wednesday around 6 a.m., police executed a search warrant at a home on Park Street in Woodstock.

During the search, police say a shotgun that was not stored safely, ammunition, bear spray and a wooden club was seized.

Police also say they seized a quantity of a substance believed to be cocaine, drug-trafficking paraphernalia, and stolen property.

One man was arrested at the home.

On Wednesday, Timothy O'Donnell appeared in Woodstock provincial court and was charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine,

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of property obtained by crime

failing to comply with an undertaking (3 counts)

He was kept in custody awaiting a court appearance Friday at 2 p.m. for a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is continuing.