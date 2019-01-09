

THE CANADIAN PRESS





WOODSTOCK, N.B. -- There are calls for a tough jail sentence for a New Brunswick man who allegedly left his dog to die without food for more than two months.

Kyle Springer pleaded guilty to animal cruelty on Tuesday in provincial court in Woodstock, N.B.

The People's Alliance party said in a release Wednesday that Springer's dog, Diesel, was found dead by his landlord when he went to collect overdue rent in 2015.

A Fredericton animal rights activist, Susan Henley, is calling for a protest outside the courthouse when the 27-year-old Springer is sentenced on April 9.

An online petition calling for "the maximum sentence" against Springer has garnered more than 47,000 signatures at Change.org.

The People's Alliance, which has three seats in the provincial legislature, said Springer could face up to 18 months in jail, and the judge should send a message in the disturbing case.

"In sentencing Mr. Springer, the court should send a clear message that animal abuse will not be tolerated. The punishment for these kinds of abhorrent situations needs to serve as a strong deterrent," People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said in a statement.