N.B. man faces six charges after vehicle theft near Glassville

HALIFAX -

New Brunswick RCMP have charged a 20-year-old man from Greenfield, N.B., after the theft of a vehicle in the Glassville area.

Police say the vehicle was stolen on Nov. 4 from outside a house on Route 580.

"Later that day, the stolen vehicle was observed in a field in the Killoween area on McCullough Road," the RCMP said in a news release.

When police went to the location and arrested Brandon Travis Schriver without incident.

"Subsequent to the arrest, police seized ammunition, brass knuckles, and what is believed to be methamphetamine," the RCMP said in a press release.

Schriver appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court last Friday to face the following charges:

possession of a stolen vehicle

possession of a prohibited device without a licence

possession of a prohibited device while prohibited

possession of ammunition while prohibited

possession of methamphetamine

breach of probation

Police say he was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.