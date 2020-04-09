HALIFAX -- A man from Dieppe, N.B. is facing 43 charges following an incident that led police to seize multiple firearms and drugs.

On April 1, just before 12:30 p.m., RCMP responded to reports of a man with a firearm threatening to harm himself inside a home on Copp Street in Dieppe, N.B.

The man was arrested once police arrived.

Police executed a search warrant on the same home the next day, and seized firearms and what’s believed to be crystal methamphetamine, according to police.

Thirty-year-old Michel Goguen appeared in Moncton provincial court on Saturday and was charged with 43 offences, including 12 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, six counts of careless storage of a firearm, and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Goguen was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 22 at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.