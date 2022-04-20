N.B. man facing attempted murder charge following shooting
A 28-year-old New Brunswick man is facing an attempted murder charge following a shooting in Hillandale, N.B.
Police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Route 130 and Beacons Field Road around 11:20 a.m. last Thursday.
Police learned that an individual driving a white pickup truck pulled up to a man walking on the road and shot a gun at him, before fleeing the scene.
The 33-year-old victim was taken hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit responded to the area.
At approximately 6 p.m., police say a person of interest was arrested near the Perth-Andover area without incident.
Jessy Miller, of Perth-Andover, N.B., appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Friday and was charged with attempted murder.
He was kept in custody and is scheduled to return to court on April 22 at 1:30 p.m.
