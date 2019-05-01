

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick man is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into the back of a school bus and then fled the scene.

Members of the Neguac RCMP responded to the crash on Route 11 in Neguac, N.B., around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say there were students on the bus at the time at the collision, but no one was injured.

Police say the driver of the car fled the scene, but was later arrested.

Tad Dedam is facing criminal charges of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of a stolen vehicle, and failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

The 27-year-old man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, N.B., is also facing charges of operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle while suspended, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Dedam appeared Tuesday in Miramichi provincial court. He was remanded into custody until a bail hearing Thursday afternoon.