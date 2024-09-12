N.B. man facing charges after two assaults in Moncton

A 36-year-old man is facing charges after two men were assaulted in Moncton, N.B., last month.

Codiac Regional RCMP says it received a report of an assault with a weapon on Second Avenue around 5:25 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Police say a man had been assaulted by another man with a weapon.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Three days later, a Codiac Regional RCMP officer witnessed a disturbance between two men on Vaughan Harvey Boulevard.

Police say one of the men fled the scene when the officer intervened.

The other man had been assaulted and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they identified the suspect and confirmed he was responsible for both assaults.

Officers then executed a warrant at a residence on Purdy Avenue on Aug. 27 and arrested the suspect.

Dean Allen Sanford appeared in Moncton provincial court the next day and was charged with:

aggravated assault

assault causing bodily harm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

fail to comply with release order condition

Sanford was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 27.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

