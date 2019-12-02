N.B. man facing child pornography charges after RCMP search Lincoln home
Published Monday, December 2, 2019 11:05AM AST
HALIFAX -- A man is facing child pornography charges after the RCMP seized electronic devices from a home in Lincoln, N.B.
Police executed a search warrant at the home on Aug. 8 after receiving information through the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.
Investigators seized a number of electronic devices and arrested a 44-year-old man at the scene.
James Strowbridge has now been charged with making child pornography available, possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.
Strowbridge is due to enter a plea in Burton provincial court on Jan. 6, 2020.