HALIFAX -- A man is facing child pornography charges after the RCMP seized electronic devices from a home in Lincoln, N.B.

Police executed a search warrant at the home on Aug. 8 after receiving information through the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

Investigators seized a number of electronic devices and arrested a 44-year-old man at the scene.

James Strowbridge has now been charged with making child pornography available, possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

Strowbridge is due to enter a plea in Burton provincial court on Jan. 6, 2020.