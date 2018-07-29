

CTV Atlantic





A 30-year-old New Brunswick man is facing a number of drugs and weapons charges after police allegedly found both in his vehicle.

Fredericton police say the man was arrested without incident for breaching probation on Tuesday.

His vehicle was seized and later searched. Police say they recovered around $22,000 worth of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.

Jeremy Joseph Mazerolle of Minto, N.B. appeared in court on Friday to face charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.