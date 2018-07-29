Featured
N.B. man facing multiple charges after drugs, weapon found in vehicle
Police found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun in 30-year-old Jeremy Mazerolle's vehicle. (Fredericton Police Force)
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 12:53PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, July 29, 2018 1:00PM ADT
A 30-year-old New Brunswick man is facing a number of drugs and weapons charges after police allegedly found both in his vehicle.
Fredericton police say the man was arrested without incident for breaching probation on Tuesday.
His vehicle was seized and later searched. Police say they recovered around $22,000 worth of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.
Jeremy Joseph Mazerolle of Minto, N.B. appeared in court on Friday to face charges.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.