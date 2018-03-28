

CTV Atlantic





One man is dead and another is in hospital with serious injuries following a head-on collision in Brantville, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 11 shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say it appears a southbound SUV crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound car.

The driver of the car died at the scene. Police say he was a 47-year-old man from Brantville.

The male driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say there were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen the vehicles in the moments leading up to the crash, to contact the Tracadie RCMP detachment.