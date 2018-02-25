

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a hit and run that killed a 22-year old man in Saint-Charles, N.B.

The collision occured at 9:30 p.m. Friday night, on St-Charles Sud Road in Saint Charles. The victim was on the side of the road waiting for a drive home when he was struck by a vehicle. The man struck died at the scene.

The vehicle left the scene of the collision. A GMC truck sign was found at the scene and police say that type of vehicle may have been involved.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene as part of the investigation. Police are seeking any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything. Anyone with further information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.