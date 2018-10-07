

CTV Atlantic





Hampton RCMP say a 50-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Long Point, N.B.

Officers were called to the scene on Route 850 in Long Point, N.B. around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a 50-year-old man from Kars, N.B., who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Police did not say if there were any other injuries as a result of the crash.