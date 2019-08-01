

CTV Atlantic





A 49-year-old man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after he stabbed a woman at a home in Bas-Caraquet, N.B., last spring.

RCMP were called to the home on Rue Saint-Paul shortly after 7:20 p.m. on April 10.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman with stab wounds at the scene. She was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a man outside the home a short time later. He was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

David Chiasson was charged with attempted murder on April 11. He appeared in court on April 12 and was remanded into custody.

Chiasson appeared in court again on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to attempted murder. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court for sentencing on Oct. 3.

Police say the court has imposed a publication ban on the name of the victim.