HALIFAX -- Charles Maltais, a 43-year-old man originally from Val d'Amour, New Brunswick, has plead guilty to manslaughter and arson in connection with the homicide of his mother, 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, in October of 2016.

RCMP say the charges stem from a house fire on Oct. 22, 2016, on rue Melanson in Val-d'Amour, N.B. The body of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais was discovered in the home.

Police determined the fire had been deliberately set and the woman’s death was deemed a homicide.

On May 22, 2019, RCMP in British Columbia arrested 42-year-old Charles Alex Maltais in Richmond, B.C. Police confirmed at that time that he was the son of the victim.

On Monday, Maltais appeared in Campbellton Provincial Court and plead guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of arson.

He is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Feb. 19, 2021.