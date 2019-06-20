Featured
N.B. man pronounced dead following single-vehicle collision on Highway 130
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 3:49PM ADT
A 28-year-old man from Tilley, New Brunswick has died following a single-vehicle collision.
Perth-Andover RCMP received the call shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a single-vehicle collision on Highway 130.
RCMP believes the accident happened when the driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, lost control and crashed into a home.
No one in the home was injured.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.