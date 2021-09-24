HALIFAX -- Rescue crews in New Brunswick rescued a 50-year-old man from Geary, N.B. who became lost in a wooded area on Thursday night.

Oromocto RCMP says at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, officers responded to a report of a man who failed to return home.

According to police, the man was last seen earlier Thursday afternoon on an all-terrain vehicle in the area. Police and his family were concerned for his wellbeing as he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication and could cause him to appear confused.

Several agencies, including Oromocto an Keswick RCMP, the Department of National Defence 403 Helicopter Operational Training Squadron, the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Justice and Public Safety Off-Road Vehicle Enforcement, the Oromocto Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and local volunteers, attended to search for the man.

Police say at approximately 10:45 p.m., the Department of National Defence Squadron 403 helicopter located the man in a heavily wooded area.

According to police, the man was located alive but suffering from a medical episode and was unable to walk. The man was assessed by paramedics at the scene and returned to his family.

"This operation really speaks to the coordination and combined efforts we leverage to ensure public and individual safety, with more than 20 different services from various agencies working together," says Cpl. Daniel Sharpe with the Oromocto RCMP. "We are very relieved this individual was located safely and quickly."

The RCMP thank everyone who was involved in the search.