N.B. man's 2019 disappearance investigated as a homicide; map shows possible location of remains

The 2019 disappearance of a 25-year-old man in New Brunswick’s Carleton County is now being investigated as a homicide after police received new information about the case.

Brady Sherman Tompkins was last seen at a residence in Richmond Settlement, N.B., around 10 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2019.

The RCMP says Tompkins spoke to a family member over the phone on Sept. 2, 2019, but his location was unknown.

Police say he had been living in the Moncton area at the time of his disappearance.

The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit took over the investigation in October 2020 and his disappearance was deemed suspicious at that time.

Police now say they believe Tompkins was the victim of a homicide, after receiving new information that his remains may be in a wooded area between Carrolls Crossing, N.B., and Berry Mills, N.B.

Investigators say they also have reason to believe there may be a burned-out vehicle in the same area that could be connected to the case.

Police have released a map that shows the possible location of Brady Tompkins' remains. (New Brunswick RCMP)

“Police are releasing a map of the area and are asking anyone who may live in the area, or who may be travelling there, to contact police if you come across a burnt vehicle, anything that may look like remains, personal belongings, or anything that could be suspicious,” said RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a news release.

Tompkins is described as roughly six-foot-seven and 140 pounds. He has a slim build, short brown hair, blue eyes and braces on his teeth.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).