N.B. man's 2019 disappearance investigated as a homicide; map shows possible location of remains
The 2019 disappearance of a 25-year-old man in New Brunswick’s Carleton County is now being investigated as a homicide after police received new information about the case.
Brady Sherman Tompkins was last seen at a residence in Richmond Settlement, N.B., around 10 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2019.
The RCMP says Tompkins spoke to a family member over the phone on Sept. 2, 2019, but his location was unknown.
Police say he had been living in the Moncton area at the time of his disappearance.
The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit took over the investigation in October 2020 and his disappearance was deemed suspicious at that time.
Police now say they believe Tompkins was the victim of a homicide, after receiving new information that his remains may be in a wooded area between Carrolls Crossing, N.B., and Berry Mills, N.B.
Investigators say they also have reason to believe there may be a burned-out vehicle in the same area that could be connected to the case.
Police have released a map that shows the possible location of Brady Tompkins' remains. (New Brunswick RCMP)
“Police are releasing a map of the area and are asking anyone who may live in the area, or who may be travelling there, to contact police if you come across a burnt vehicle, anything that may look like remains, personal belongings, or anything that could be suspicious,” said RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a news release.
Tompkins is described as roughly six-foot-seven and 140 pounds. He has a slim build, short brown hair, blue eyes and braces on his teeth.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Doug Ford offers to rescind education law if union members return to class
Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers' strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
Windsor mayor, Mendicino texted about Emergencies Act before it was invoked: document
The mayor of Windsor, Ont., will testify today at a public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters blockading streets around Parliament Hill and several border crossings.
Tylenol shortage contributing to kids' hospital crush: ER nurse
As hospitals in Canada struggle with an influx of children dealing with respiratory illnesses, the ongoing shortage in children's Tylenol is only complicating the problem, one expert says.
Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.
Jody Wilson-Raybould's new book outlines steps towards meaningful reconciliation
Canada's former justice minister, a lawyer and a First Nations leader, Jody Wilson-Raybould, aims to address unanswered questions about reconciliation and offer learnings about how to move past token gestures in her new book.
N.B. man's 2019 disappearance investigated as a homicide; map shows possible location of remains
The 2019 disappearance of a 25-year-old man in New Brunswick’s Carleton County is now being investigated as a homicide after police received new information about the case.
Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud
Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in 'mind-blowing' encounter
British Columbia scuba diver Andrea Humphreys' new acquaintance greeted her more like a long-lost friend, with extended arms, then a full-body hug, and finally a kiss, lip to tentacle.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford offers to rescind education law if union members return to class
Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers' strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario education workers' strike continues as Ford makes offer to union
The Ontario education workers' strike has entered a second week leaving thousands of students out of the classroom.
-
GO bus service suspended as operators, station attendants, and other workers walk off the job
GO bus service has been suspended as roughly 2,200 bus operators, station attendants, and other employees have gone on strike.
Calgary
-
Snow hinders morning commute in and around Calgary
Recent snowfall made for a slow Monday morning commute on Calgary roads.
-
Vans go up in flames in southeast parking lot
An investigation is underway into a Sunday night fire in a southeast Calgary parking lot that saw two vans reduced to charred frames.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast; largely sunny and cold
The snow will drop, the cold wave will stick around.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade steps down
Dominique Anglade is stepping down from her role as Quebec Liberal Party leader and MNA for Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne.
-
Quebec's controversial secularism law to be debated before appeals court Monday
The Quebec government and civil liberties groups will begin presenting their arguments to the province's highest court Monday on the constitutionality of secularism law Bill 21.
-
Stabbing in Montreal's Chinatown leaves man in his 30s in critical condition
A man in his thirties is in critical condition following a stabbing in Montreal's Chinatown Sunday night, in the Ville-Marie borough. Police say a 911 call was made just before 10 p.m. concerning an incident on the corner of Clark and De La Gauchetière Streets.
Edmonton
-
Morinville hotel fire displaces 2 dozen people
Two dozen people staying at a hotel outside of Edmonton were displaced by a fire Sunday evening.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: More snow, mid-week temps to hit -20s
Get set for a full day of snow in the Edmonton region and surrounding areas.
-
'Cars doing 360s smashing into each other': Junior hockey team OK after QE II crash
A bus carrying a local Junior A hockey team was among the dozens of vehicles involved in crashes south of Edmonton on Highway 2 due to poor winter driving conditions.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford offers to rescind education law if union members return to class
Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers' strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.
-
Crash on the Brady, Paris Street intersection in Sudbury
Sudbury police say motorists downtown should expect delays after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brady and Paris Street.
-
Hydro One continues working to restore power in the northeast
Power line repair crews continue to work to restore power Monday to hundreds in the northeast after strong winds downed trees causing outages for nearly 100,000 customers in Ontario over the weekend.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford offers to rescind education law if union members return to class
Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers' strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.
-
Blaze at former LPH barn forces traffic delays
A fire on the former site of the London Psychiatric Hospital (LPH) caused minor damage and significant traffic disruption.
-
Windsor mayor, Mendicino texted about Emergencies Act before it was invoked: document
The mayor of Windsor, Ont., will testify today at a public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters blockading streets around Parliament Hill and several border crossings.
Winnipeg
-
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
-
'Really angry, really disgusted': Winnipeg passes homicide record with eight weeks to go
A shooting on Saturday has officially made 2022 the deadliest year on record in Winnipeg.
-
Nearly $6M investment to improve Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is investing nearly $6 million to upgrade the Trans-Canada Highway and improve efficiency on this interprovincial and international trade route.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford offers to rescind education law if union members return to class
Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers' strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.
-
Dozens of Ottawa, eastern Ontario schools closed for second day by CUPE 'political protest'
Dozens of schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario are closed to in-person learning for a second day today, as education workers continue their "political protest" against the Ontario government.
-
Plenty of sunshine to start the work week in Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 13 C today.
Saskatoon
-
Travel not recommended: Drivers around Saskatoon cautioned to stay home due to snowstorm
Travel is not recommended on some highways and roads around Saskatoon as a winter storm brings up to 20 centimetres of snow to the area.
-
EMS union calling out SHA for incorrect statement on ambulance staffing levels
The union representing paramedics is calling for more support from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), after it provided incorrect information about EMS staffing levels last week.
-
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
Vancouver
-
'This is hate': West Vancouver homeowners, local MLA want racist land covenants removed
West Vancouver homeowners calling for the removal of what they describe as hateful and dehumanizing land covenants now have an ally in MLA Karin Kirkpatrick who is asking the province to take action and remove the racist language from official documents.
-
More than 200 flights cancelled by WestJet outage; company says further delays 'will be required'
WestJet says more than 200 flights have been cancelled as a result of a system outage this weekend, and more delays and cancellations "will be required" in the coming days.
-
Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud
Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regina
-
Snowfall warnings in effect across western Sask. following weekend storm
Snowfall warnings are in effect for parts of southwest and west-central Saskatchewan Monday morning.
-
Tylenol shortage contributing to kids' hospital crush: ER nurse
As hospitals in Canada struggle with an influx of children dealing with respiratory illnesses, the ongoing shortage in children's Tylenol is only complicating the problem, one expert says.
-
'Really angry, really disgusted': Winnipeg passes homicide record with eight weeks to go
A shooting on Saturday has officially made 2022 the deadliest year on record in Winnipeg.
Vancouver Island
-
North Island Mountie resigned before he could be punished in misconduct investigation
A former Vancouver Island Mountie harassed a subordinate and abused his authority, but resigned from the force before he could be punished for it, according to a recently published disciplinary decision.
-
2 rescued from sinking boat in Port Alberni, RCMP say
Mounties in Port Alberni say they rescued two people whose boat sank in local waters Saturday afternoon.
-
Weather statement predicts possible pockets of 'heavy snow' on Vancouver Island
Special weather statements have been issued for Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island due to the potential for "localized pockets of heavy snow" on Monday.