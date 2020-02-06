HALIFAX -- A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the attempted murder of a woman in Bas-Caraquet, N.B., last year.

The RCMP responded to a report of an assault at a home on Rue Saint-Paul the evening of April 10, 2019.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located and arrested a man outside the residence a short time later. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

David Chiasson was charged with attempted murder the following day. He pleaded guilty to the charge on July 31, 2019.

The 50-year-old Bas-Caraquet man appeared in court this week, where he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Chiasson is prohibited from possessing firearms for life, he is not allowed to communicate with his victim while incarcerated, and he is required to submit a DNA sample.