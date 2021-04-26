HALIFAX -- A 44-year-old man originally from Val-d’Amour, New Brunswick has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in connection with the homicide of his mother.

Charles Alex Maltais appeared in Campbellton Provincial Court on Friday and was sentenced to 13 years in prison for manslaughter, less time served. He was also sentenced to one year in prison for arson, to be served concurrently.

RCMP say the charges stem from a house fire on Oct. 22, 2016, on rue Melanson in Val-d'Amour, N.B. The body of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais was discovered in the home.

Police determined the fire had been deliberately set and the woman’s death was deemed a homicide.

On May 22, 2019, RCMP in British Columbia arrested Charles Alex Maltais in Richmond, B.C. Police confirmed at that time that he was the son of the victim.

In December 2020, Maltais plead guilty to manslaughter and arson.

Charles Maltais was required to submit a DNA sample and will not be allowed to possess a firearm for 10 years after his release.