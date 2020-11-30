HALIFAX -- A 35-year-old man from Grand Falls, N.B. has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge stemming from an investigation into images of child sexual abuse.

N.B. RCMP say the investigation in February 2018, as a result of information received by the RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

On Feb. 26, 2019, a search warrant was executed at a home in Grand Falls. Police seized several electronic devices and a 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

On Feb. 11, 2020, Jimmy Dube was charged in Edmundston Provincial Court with possession of child pornography.

On Nov. 23, Dube returned to court and was sentenced to 14 months for possession of child pornography.

Jimmy Dube has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years, and will be required to submit a DNA sample. Following his release from jail, he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including not being around children.