HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for possessing child pornography.

The RCMP launched an investigation into images of child sexual abuse earlier this year.

On Aug. 7, police searched a home in Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., and arrested a man at the scene.

Robert Whiting was charged with possession of child pornography and remanded into custody.

The 65-year-old man pleaded guilty to the charge. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 months in jail, minus time already served.

Police say Whiting has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years and will be required to submit a DNA sample.

After being released from jail, Whiting will have to abide by several court-ordered conditions, including not being near anyone under the age of 16.