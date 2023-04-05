N.B. man sentenced to 2 years in jail for $80K copper wire theft, other offences

A New Brunswick man, 37, is facing two years in jail in connection with multiple thefts of copper wire in the Greater Moncton area.

Last July, the RCMP responded to a report of two people underneath the Gunningsville Bridge in Moncton on the catwalk. They were suspected of stripping copper wire.

Police say when officers arrived they found all of the copper wire had been stripped from underneath the bridge -- cutting out the lights along the bridge from Moncton to Riverview.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and later released. Police say a second individual fled the scene. The damage was estimated at $80,000.

In October, a 37-year-old man turned himself in to police in connection with the incident as well as other outstanding matters.

On March 24, Daniel James Densmore appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with mischief over $5,000.

The judge handed him a 12-month sentence for the copper wire theft from the bridge, and another 12 months for other charges in connection with other copper wire thefts.