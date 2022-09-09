N.B. man sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison for drugs, threats: RCMP
A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for threats and drug offences in Fairisle.
The RCMP says they received a complaint on April 22, 2021 that a person made “a number” of threats on social media against the New Brunswick Department of Justice.
Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Route 445 in Fairisle on May 7, 2021, in connection with their investigation.
According to a news release, a “significant” quantity of methamphetamine pills was seized, as well as crystal methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, money and a prohibited weapon.
A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was later released, pending a later court appearance.
On Oct. 25, 2021, Marc Clarence Rousselle appeared in Miramichi provincial court.
He was charged with:
• inciting fear of terrorism
• possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
• unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
Last Thursday, Rousselle was found guilty of all charges. He was sentenced to a total of four years and a half years in prison.
After his release, Rousselle cannot own firearms for 10 years and will have to submit a sample of his DNA.
