N.B. man sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison for drugs, threats: RCMP

A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for threats and drug offences in Fairisle.

The RCMP says they received a complaint on April 22, 2021 that a person made “a number” of threats on social media against the New Brunswick Department of Justice.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Route 445 in Fairisle on May 7, 2021, in connection with their investigation.

According to a news release, a “significant” quantity of methamphetamine pills was seized, as well as crystal methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, money and a prohibited weapon.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was later released, pending a later court appearance.

On Oct. 25, 2021, Marc Clarence Rousselle appeared in Miramichi provincial court.

He was charged with:

• inciting fear of terrorism

• possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

• unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Last Thursday, Rousselle was found guilty of all charges. He was sentenced to a total of four years and a half years in prison.

After his release, Rousselle cannot own firearms for 10 years and will have to submit a sample of his DNA.