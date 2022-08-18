N.B. man sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison for several break and enters

A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison following a series of break and enter incidents.

RCMP responded to reports of break and enters, attempted break and enters, and thefts in the Moncton and Upper Coverdale areas between Feb. 6 and 7.

Police say two businesses and several homes had been impacted and in some cases residents were home during break and enter attempts.

A warrant for a man’s arrest was issued following a police investigation. RCMP arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene of a break and enter on April 8.

Denis Marc Savoie, of Saint-Édouard-de-Kent, appeared in Moncton provincial court on May 27 and was charged with 22 offences.

He was remanded into custody.

Savoie returned to court Monday and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

"Incidents like these have a serious impact on our communities and their sense of security," says S/Sgt. Dave MacDonnell with the Codiac Regional RCMP in a Thursday release. "If you are a victim of property crime, please report it to police. You can make a report through Online Crime Reporting, or by calling your local detachment directly."

Police say information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).