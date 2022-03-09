N.B. man sentenced to 7 years in prison for child pornography charges

A Saint John, N.B., man has been sentenced to seven years in prison and will be added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life after pleading guilty to child pornography offences.

Andrew Michael Douglas, 34, appeared in court Tuesday and was sentenced after pleading guilty to the following charges, says RCMP.

possession of child pornography

making child pornography

child luring

extortion

failure to comply with a probation order

The investigation, led by New Brunswick RCMP’s internet child exploitation (ICE) unit began in April 2021, after police received information from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Saint John on Aug. 5, 2021, as part of the ongoing investigation. Police say Douglas was arrested at the scene and an electronic device was seized.

The next day, Douglas appeared in Saint John provincial court and was charged with possession of child pornography and failure to comply with a probation order, before being remanded into custody. An additional charge for child luring was laid in court on Aug. 26.

Douglas will not receive any credit for time served. He also will be required to submit a DNA sample and is prohibited from possessing a weapon for 10 years.

Following his release from prison, RCMP says he will have to abide by strict conditions set out by the court, including refraining from communicating or attending any place that someone under the age of 16 is known to be, for a period of 20 years.