N.B. man sentenced to 9 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor, bestiality

After skipping out on two court appearances, a 31-year-old New Brunswick man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for offences including sexually assaulting a minor and bestiality.

The RCMP say the charges against Ricky Lloyd Dugas, who is from Shediac, stem from incidents in Caraquet between February and April 2019.

Police received a complaint on June 25, 2019, about several sexual incidents involving a minor and an animal.

Police issued a warrant for Dugas’ arrest, but he wasn’t arrested until more than a year later, on July 14, 2020, while Codiac Regional RCMP were responding to an unrelated matter.

Dugas appeared in Caraquet provincial court on Aug. 18, 2020, and was charged with sexual assault on a minor, invitation to sexual touching and bestiality.

Dugas was released on conditions to appear in court at a later date, but police say he failed to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2020, as scheduled.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. He appeared in court the next day and was released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.

However, police say Dugas again failed to appear to court, this time on Nov. 3, 2020, and a warrant was again issued for his arrest.

Dugas was arrested again on Dec. 28, following a tip from the public, and appeared in Caraquet provincial court. He was again released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.

Dugas was found guilty on April 14, 2022, on the sex and bestiality charges, as well as additional charges of failing to attend court. He was sentenced on May 31 to nine years in prison.

Police say Dugas will be on the National Sex Offender Registry for life and will be required to submit a DNA sample.

After he’s released from prison, Dugas will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including not communicating with anyone under the age of 16, and to not attend any place that someone under the age of 16 is known to be, for a period of 25 years.

He will also be prohibited from owning weapons for life.