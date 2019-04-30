

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Police launched an investigation in early 2017 and searched a home in Saint-Louis-de-Kent later that year, on Aug. 29.

Police arrested a man at the scene. Félix Richard was charged with making child pornography available and possession of child pornography.

The 38-year-old man appeared Friday in Moncton provincial court, where he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to a year in jail.

Richard has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and will be required to submit a DNA sample.

After being released from jail, Richard will have to abide by a number of conditions, including not being near children.