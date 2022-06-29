N.B. man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his partner last year

A 55-year-old man from Pont-Landry, N.B., has been sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his partner last year.

New Brunswick RCMP says at approximately 2 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2021, a passerby discovered the body of a woman next to a vehicle on Chemin W. Gautreau in Pont-Landry, a small community in northern New Brunswick.

Police identified the body as 49-year-old Monique Gallien from Pont-Landry. An autopsy determined her death was the result of a homicide.

Through their investigation, police say it was determined that Gallien was a victim of intimate partner violence, which ultimately led to her death.

On Feb. 28, 2021, 54-year-old Daniel Jean was arrested in connection with the investigation.

He was charged with second-degree murder on March 1 and remanded into custody.

Jean appeared in the Court of Queen's Bench in Bathurst on May 17 and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

He was sentenced to life in prison without eligibility of parole for 11 years on June 20.