N.B. man sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty to child pornography

A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to nine months in jail and 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to charges involving images of child sexual abuse.

The New Brunswick RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit started investigating in October 2020 after receiving a tip from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

Police conducted a search warrant at a home on Queen Street in Saint Andrews, N.B., on April 20, 2021. Through the course of their search, officers seized several electronic devices. A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Kyle Murray Buchanan appeared before a Saint John judge on July 16, 2021 and was charged with possession of child pornography. He was released on strict conditions and later pleaded guilty to the charge.

Buchanan returned to court on July 21, 2022, where he was sentenced to nine months in jail followed by 18 months on probation. Additionally, Buchanan has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry, where he will remain for 10 years. Buchanan is required to submit a DNA sample to law enforcement.

After his jail sentence is completed, Buchanan must follow strict conditions to maintain his release, including not communicating with anyone under the age of 16, and to not attend any place that someone under the age of 16 is known to be, for a period of five years.