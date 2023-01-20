N.B. man takes love of local, quirky nostalgia from Instagram to live stage

A popular Instagram page, celebrating the unique quirkiness of Canada’s most eastern provinces, takes centre stage for a live show in Fredericton this weekend.

“I like to say it’s about exploring the forgotten ‘why’ behind certain Canadian details that we might take for granted,” says John Batt, creator of @canada.gov.ca, and host of a live sold-out show in Fredericton on Saturday night, as part of Shivering Songs.

Batt’s Instagram account is an eclectic homage to nearby people, places, and things holding distinct, nostalgic ties.

Batt’s latest post is a thread of images and research about ‘Cross Country Canada’ – a computer game staple in Canadian elementary schools during the 1980s and ‘90s.

Other posts highlight the legacy of Futuro Homes around the Maritimes, and commemorate the age of local artist CDs inside beer boxes.

There’s also a throwback to the former Crystal Palace amusement park in Dieppe, N.B.

And the account is never too far away from offering a tribute to the late Leonard Cohen.

“I’m interested in these things and I think people can sense the enthusiasm,” says Batt.

'NOT THE GOVERNMENT'

The account is approaching 56,000 Instagram followers.

Batt says he began @canada.gov.ca in 2017 after learning the handle was available.

“That was kind of the origin of the entire account,” says Batt.

A written disclaimer says “not the government” in the account’s bio description.

Batt says he began to lean more into creating niche posts as his follower count grew.

“I’ve been thrilled at the enthusiasm that has trickled in over the years for the account,” says Batt. “I find it all to be very funny. I think it’s great. Anything that comes out of this is a bonus.”

“I’m often trying to hit someone with every post, and I’m trying to hit someone hard,” says Batt. “I’m never going to hit everybody with every post. If you do, you’re doing lowest common denominator stuff. That’s not as interesting. I’d rather go niche all the time.”

Batt, who lives in Montréal, says it’s a rush to present the inaugural live show in his hometown.

“Whenever I come home to Fredericton, I am the happiest person in the room wherever I go,” says Batt. “I’m just grateful, and I think it’s going to be a really great time.”

Batt says the live show will expand on popular posts and provide additional backstories about local lore, along with a special guest.

“Imagine someone giving a Ted Talk but with a couple drinks,” says Batt, with a laugh. “I think that’s what it’s going to kind of resemble.”