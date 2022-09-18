N.B. man wanted on three arrest warrants may be armed: RCMP

RCMP in New Brunswick are looking for a man wanted on three arrest warrants.

Walter "Ricky" Patrick Michaud of Debec, N.B., was charged with assault, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The charges stem from incidents that happened between March and September, according to a news release.

Police say they also have reason to be believe the 42-year-old may be armed.

Police describe Michaud as approximately six-feet tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Michaud’s whereabouts is asked to contact Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say people should not approach Michaud if they see him and immediately call law enforcement.