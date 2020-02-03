HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man is facing charges, including impaired driving, in connection with a collision that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

The Fredericton Police Force says the single-vehicle crash happened in the 1100 block of Lincoln Road in Fredericton just before 3 a.m. Friday.

The 32-year-old female passenger was ejected from the vehicle. She sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. She was later transferred to the Saint John Regional Hospital, where she remains in serious, but stable condition.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released into police custody.

Jeffery Joseph Sacobie is facing charges of impaired operation causing bodily harm and driving while prohibited.

Police say the 33-year-old Oromocto man has seven previous convictions for impaired driving and had been banned from driving for four years at the time of the collision.

Sacobie remains in custody. He is due back in court Tuesday morning.



