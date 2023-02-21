N.B. mental health activist says failure to name provincial advocate is 'insulting'

The New Brunswick legislature in Fredericton is shown on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. A longtime New Brunswick mental health activist says the province’s failure to appoint a mental health advocate more than three years after the creation of the position was unanimously approved by legislature is “insulting.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray The New Brunswick legislature in Fredericton is shown on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. A longtime New Brunswick mental health activist says the province’s failure to appoint a mental health advocate more than three years after the creation of the position was unanimously approved by legislature is “insulting.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Tom Mulcair: Our home on native land

During the past week, two women of character have put their indelible marks on longstanding issues involving First Nations, Inuit and Metis rights, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

