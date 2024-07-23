N.B. MLA 'saddened' to hear of covered bridge closure

A covered bridge in a farming area in southeast New Brunswick is closed for repairs.

According to NB 511, the province’s website that updates motorists with road closures and traffic advisories, the Wheaton Covered Bridge near Sackville, N.B., has been closed since July 11.

The province said the bridge is out and all lanes are closed.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route and there’s no date for when the bridge may re-open.

The closure has Memramcook-Tantramar MLA Megan Mitton concerned.

“I’m saddened to hear that the Wheaton Covered Bridge on Sackville’s High Marsh Road has been closed indefinitely due to significant structural damages,” said Mitton in a weekend Facebook post.

Mitton said the bridge has not been maintained in recent years and it needs work to preserve its history and to ensure the public are safe to use it.

“The bridge continues to be important for farmers and those living in the area,” said Mitton in her post.

Mitton said not only is the bridge important for transportation, it’s also important in terms of the area’s culture, heritage and history.

“People come and get wedding photos taken here,” said Mitton. “This is a really special place. We’re really proud of living on the marsh. So it’s really important to us that this get fixed as soon as possible.”

The Wheaton Covered Bridge is pictured on July 23, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)

Mitton said she’s followed up with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to see when work will begin.

“I haven’t been able to get many details because they’re aren’t answers yet,” said Mitton.

Mitton said the department goes around the province to decide if they’re still safe to travel on.

“They decided this one wasn’t anymore,” she said. “What happens now is that they need to do an evaluation and come up with options.”

Memramcook-Tantramar MLA Megan Mitton is pictured standing in front of the Wheaton Covered Bridge on July 23, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)

Dorchester resident Shawn Tower took a drive to the bridge early Tuesday afternoon.

“This bridge has been a standard since the First World War. People have brought their hay across here. Brought their cattle across here,” said Towser.

Towser said without the bridge, it’s an extra 10 kilometre drive for people who live in the area.

He too is saddened to see it closed.

“That’s an understatement,” said Towser, who takes his 88-year-old mother out for Sunday drives in the area.

The inside of the Wheaton Covered Bridge near Sackville, N.B., is seen in this image taken July 23, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)

CTV News has reached out to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to see when repairs may start and be completed.

According to the Tantramar Heritage Trust, a group that operates two museums in the area, the 51-metre long bridge was likely built in 1916.

It was named after Thomas Wheaton, a man who lived on the last home on the road just before the bridge.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.